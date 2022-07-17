Rigathi Gachagua on the spot for ‘distributing chapatis’ in Kiambu

Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to residents in Kiambu as Deputy President William Ruto watches. PHOTO: COURTESY

Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to residents in Kiambu as Deputy President William Ruto watches. PHOTO: COURTESY





Rigathi Gachagua is on the spot after he was spotted distributing chapatis while on the campaign trail.

The incident happened while Gachagua, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) running mate was, with Deputy President William Ruto, in the campaign in Kiambu.

He also promised to improve the lives of area residents if elected in the August 9 polls.

“We shall greatly Increase our tax base by ensuring the majority of Kenyans like the tea farmers in Banana, Kiambu County are empowered through the bottom up economic model,” said Gachagua.

However, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have both criticized and celebrated chapati giving move with some raising hygiene concerns while others thanking him.

This is what they had to say:

Ghost Kirori questioned whether the politician had cleaned his hands before handling the chapatis.

Ulinawa mikono kwaza mhesh — Ghost Kirori🇰🇪 (@EarnestKerori) July 16, 2022

Another one celebrated the move saying there was a hustler whose stock had been bought.

Kuna hustler amefurahia chapo zake zimenunuliwa zote awuoro! — _dant.e (@_kama_u) July 16, 2022

Another user rallied Kiambu residents to wake up as Gachagua was buying them with chapatis.

This is too low for mwanainchi, Rigathi Gachagua ameamua kuwarai na Chapati, Kiambu wake up pic.twitter.com/DhepZkPWnx — Pipeline Finest Ke (@Embakasi_South) July 16, 2022

Another one countered with the price of unga was high and stamped Gachagua’s actions.

UNGA imepanda — CPA Kiprich (@DKKosgei) July 16, 2022

Another user felt Gachagua’s actions were okay and he should not be castigated.