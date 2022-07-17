Join our Telegram Channel
Rigathi Gachagua on the spot for ‘distributing chapatis’ in Kiambu

By Freya Wanjiku July 17th, 2022 1 min read

Rigathi Gachagua is on the spot after he was spotted distributing chapatis while on the campaign trail.

The incident happened while Gachagua, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) running mate was, with Deputy President William Ruto, in the campaign in Kiambu.

He also promised to improve the lives of area residents if elected in the August 9 polls.

“We shall greatly Increase our tax base by ensuring the majority of Kenyans  like the tea farmers in Banana,  Kiambu County are empowered through the bottom up economic model,” said Gachagua.

However, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have both criticized and celebrated chapati giving move with some raising hygiene concerns while others thanking him.

This is what they had to say:

Ghost Kirori questioned whether the politician had cleaned his hands before handling the chapatis.

 

Another one celebrated the move saying there was a hustler whose stock had been bought.

Another user rallied Kiambu residents to wake up as Gachagua was buying them with chapatis.

 

Another one countered with the price of unga was high and stamped Gachagua’s actions.

Another user felt Gachagua’s actions were okay and he should not be castigated.

