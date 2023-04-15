Rigathi Gachagua puts Karanja Kibicho on spot over illicit brew

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has instructed the authorities to crack down on all joints selling illicit brew in Central Kenya.

Mr Gachagua asked police officers to ensure those found guilty are arrested and charged in a court of law.

The second in command called on authorities not to relent in the fight against illicit brew, in his home backyard as it is highly affected.

He announced that similar operations will be carried out in other parts of the country.

“Arrest the culprits, take them to court. If they are released on light bail, arrest them again. If you arrest them ten, eleven to twelve times they will give up,” he insisted.

Gachagua has assured them of his support, reiterating that Kenya Kwanza regime is a hustler’s government that does not recognize who is who in the society.

“The who is who in this government, is the President, William Ruto, I the Deputy President, the Attorney General (AG) and the Internal Security CS. If anyone dares you (OCS), call my office through my secretary and I will personally reach out to you and show the ‘mighty’ that we are not joking about war against illicit brew,” he affirmed.

He made the remarks on Friday in Nyeri, after meeting Central Region Police bosses where he convened a consultative talk with them and the region’s political leaders to discuss the fight against illicit brew.

Mt Kenya Region is heavily impacted by the menace of illicit alcohol.

The DP went further to accuse the previous Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration, alleging that it entertained illegal brews.

“In the list of who is who in the current regime, is there anyone who owns an alcohol manufacturing company? There is none. Personally, I do not own, President Ruto I can attest he does not own, Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki and the AG Justin Muturi, also do not own.”

“Under previous government, the PS Internal Security had an alcohol company and that is why for the last seven years it was difficult to crack the whip,” Gachagua alleged.

He issued a stern warning to business people selling ethanol for alcohol making, stating that they must abide by the law.

The DP also pleaded with the county governments to be keen while issuing licenses to bars, wines and spirits and other entertainment joints since they are used as platforms to sell illicit brews.

And for the police bosses who are compromised to allow the making and selling of the brew, Gachagua put them on spot insisting that they risk losing their jobs. ​