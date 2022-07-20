Rigathi Gachagua suggests kerosene is sold at supermarkets

UDA Presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua fields questions from the panelists during Deputy Presidential candidates debate at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa on July 19, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Rigathi Gachagua has caused a stir on social media by suggesting kerosene is bought from supermarkets.

Gachagua, who’s William Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls, made the suggestion while responding to questions during the Deputy Presidential debate.

“Farmers sell milk at Sh42 but at the supermarkets, the same item is sold for Sh120 and even at Sh130,” the lawmaker explained.

When asked about the cost of kerosene, he said, “I do not go to the supermarkets.”

However, kerosene is sold at petrol stations and not petrol stations.

Kerosene is a flammable liquid used in many households in Kenya is derived from petroleum and cannot be stored in supermarkets.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) had since March increased pump prices with a litre of kerosene retailing at Sh127.94.

However, President Uhuru Kenyatta last week took charge of the fuel price review, a move that saw the government take a big hit to keep the prices unchanged in the month to August 14 to diffuse public outrage as Kenyans go to the ballot.

The announcement came nearly three hours before the Epra issued the notice in line with the law that compels them to gazette fuel prices every 14th day of the month.