Rigathi Gachagua tells off Samburu residents for expecting goodies from Kenya Kwanza





Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had no words to mince for Samburu County residents when he told them off for expecting goodies from President William Samoei Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government despite voting for his opponent, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s Raila Amollo Odinga, in the August 2022 polls.

Speaking during a church service on December 18, 2022, at the Maralal Cathedral Parish, Maralal Diocese, DP Gachagua told the congregants that he would only tell them the truth like it is.

“I don’t know if anyone here has ever become poor for giving offerings in church and so we will come together and continue working together. I was with the President at WABA where we were being challenged by Azimio. We gave money to build the church that burnt down. Chairman, you are saying you did not get any cabinet secretary (CS) from your region. You know I am a person who speaks the truth. How would you have gotten one (CS)?”

“Now, you, for a long time- because we must tell each other the truth- In 2007, you left (former president, the late Mwai) Kibaki and voted for the mzee (Raila Odinga) who loves demonstrations. In 2013, you voted for mzee and left (former president) Uhuru Kenyatta. In 2017, (President) William Ruto came here, build churches, and schools, and helped women but your mzee did not build even one church, not one school built by him, never comes here but after five years when we head to the polling stations, you vote for him. Sometimes I do not understand you and now that I want to befriend you, I have to understand you.”

Gachagua went on: “First of all, we are grateful. You voted for our governor, senator, and women representative and we say thank you. You voted for one of our parliamentarians in the north and we are thankful even though we missed in the West and East. We won’t complain much because at least it did not go to ODM (Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement party). KANU is much closer to us but, the presidential votes, why did you measure them so little for us? This mzee- Samburu people, don’t you love God? Don’t you love the church? His wife even said that if they come into power, they will close down churches.”

“William Ruto attends church every Sunday. You go to the polling station and you measure votes for us. You give us a little and then give the mzee who wanted to shut down churches a lot of votes. Now, which calculations are these you are doing Samburu people? Now let me ask you…Narok gave us more votes than mzee, Kajiado the same but here you measure for us. The (CS) position is one for Narok, Kajiado, and Samburu. If it had been you, which county would you have given the position? Let us speak the truth,” said DP Gachagua.

The DP revealed Mount Kenya Cabinet Secretaries namely Moses Kuria, Alice Wahome, and Rebecca Miano were appointed as an appreciation after their region overwhelmingly voted for President William Ruto.

He asked the Samburu people how they expected to harvest what they did not sow even as he called on them to abandon Raila Odinga because they are always giving him their vote and not harvesting anything. He, however, went on to say that moving forward, if any position became available in government, they would consider Samburu County as he called on voters to be intelligent.

Also read: Tiktoker Jony Hairdesigner: Why I enjoy crossdressing

Karen Nyamu claps back at haters on social media

Kenya government shares Ebola alert ahead of festive season