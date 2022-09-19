Rigathi Gachagua: Why I’m yet to move into the official DP residence





Rigathi Gachagua has explained that moving to the official Deputy President’s residence is a difficult decision having lived in his home for 24 years.

“I have such an emotional attachment to this home. My children grew up here. My parents lived with me here for many years. It is a very nostalgic decision for me to walk away and start a new home,” he said.

Adding that President William Ruto has already moved to State House and that the official residence of the DP is ready, Gachagua added, “I’m yet to come to terms with the new situation.”

Saying he still feels more comfortable sleeping and waking up in his Karen home, Gachagua noted that work is still ongoing despite his choice of residency, “You know a home is a home. You get used to your bed and environment, but I’m still trying to figure things out.”

The DP’s residence in Karen is officially known as the Hustlers mansion after President Ruto, the then DP, hosted many political delegations at the residence.

His front yard has hosted more political gatherings in recent years than most public grounds with his house witnessing the good and bad of political horse-trading.

On the day of Gachagua’s inauguration, his wife Pastor Dorothy Rigathi shared that they would be moving to the official residence in two weeks’ time.

Explaining that she had a good home in Karen that she loved, Mrs Rigathi said, she was not in any hurry to move.

Additionally, Mrs Rigathi shared that what she does to keep the fire burning in her union is ironing her hubby’s shirt.

“I iron his shirt, I have already done it. That’s special to us. I’ve done it for the longest. Also, I love cooking even for my family.”

