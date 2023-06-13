Riggy G advice tips for Faith Kipyegon’s millions





As he addressed the nation from State House Nairobi on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua welcomed and congratulated world athletics record breaker Faith Kipyegon for beating two world records within one week. DP Gachagua told Ms Kipyegon she had made the country proud for the honor she had brought to Kenya.

“What Faith has done is unprecedented. Breaking two world records in a week’s time. I want to take this opportunity as I congratulate Faith to ask our athletes to be prudent in the way they invest their earnings they get out of their accomplishments… And Faith, should you have a problem in knowing exactly how you can invest whatever you are going to earn, I’m available. I’m a very prudent business man. I can guide you around to make sure that you succeed,” began DP Gachagua.

DP Gachagua’s statement elicited hearty laughter from those in attendance at the Faith Kipyegon welcoming ceremony.

He went on to reveal that he and the President had advised Faith to invest wisely considering she is a hustler, succeed and employ ten to twenty employees.

Nairobi News previously reported that President Ruto rewarded Ms Kipyegon handsomely for her glorious achievements. She was given Sh 5 million in cash and a three-bedroom house worth Sh 6 million on Park Road, Nairobi.

“I want to congratulate Faith for being an example of what discipline and consistency is. Our sports men and women brand Kenya worldwide more than any other branding happens. We want to honour and reward them accordingly,” President Ruto said.

On her part, Ms Kipyegon thanked the President for his warm welcome and for the rewards, saying she had not expected to break the two world records. Kipyegon set a new world record in 1,500m on June 3, 2023, after clocking 3:49:11 at the Florence Diamond League in Italy. The previous record of 3:50:07 had been set by Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba in 2015. A week later (June 10, 2023), she broke the 5,000m world record at Paris Diamond League where she ran 14:05:20, to smash the previous world record of 14:06:62 which was set by Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in July 2020.

President Ruto went on, “The new rewards scheme covers the entire spectrum or sports and creative. Under this scheme, we are going to have a whole new package. I want to the Ministry to finalize the package of what kind of reward scheme is going to accompany our sports men and women and creatives; and I will be launching that scheme shortly so that they can know how the government of Kenya is going to stand with them when they shine.”

Additionally, he proposed that athletes and creative people who excel on the international stage to be given diplomatic passports and other honors.

