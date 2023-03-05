Riggy G: ‘Coward’ Matiang’i fled the country





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says former Interior Minister Fred Matiang’i fled to avoid honouring summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

While addressing a public rally in Eldoret town, the DP insisted police did not raid the former powerful Cabinet Secretary’s home, saying the government will not use police to settle political scores.

This week, the former cabinet secretary through his legal team said that he had traveled abroad to attend a private family matter.

DP Gachagua dismissed claims that the State raided ex-CS Matiangi’s residence in Karen.

“Some people are cowards. Because if they were brave, they would not be running away from the country. Those five years, they used to harass us but they thought that we were going to harass them. When we were being harassed, we insisted that we were not going to run away from this country,

“(Matiangi) is even scared of his own shadow because he used to terrorise those who did not agree with the government and now he thinks that we will use police the same way they used them to harass their political opponents. . . .we are telling these people that they should let us serve Kenyans and deliver on development, ” added Mr Gachagua.

He urged the former CS to record a statement with the police to aid in investigations into the matter.

“We have seen all the CCTV evidence that shows that there is no evidence of any police officer raiding his home. We want to ask Mr Matiangi to come and write even a single paged statement about the incident,” stated Mr Gachagua.

The DP was accompanied by the senators Samson Cheragei (Nandi) and John Methu (Nyandarua), and MPs Julius Rutto (Kesses), Johana Ngeno (Emurua Dikkir) among other lawmakers. Others were Uasin Gishu county governor Jonathan Bii.

Mr Gachagua also said that the State had reduced flour prices to Sh230 to Sh180 to Sh175 per 2 kilogramme.

