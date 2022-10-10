Riggy G now asks Police to ferry drunkards home

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua make a speech during the swearing in ceremony of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked police not to harass drunk pedestrians on the streets at night.

Instead, the DP who is famously referred to as Riggy G by the youth has challenged the police to transport them to their homes other than extorting money and even threatening them with arrest.

He spoke in Uasin Gishu county at a homecoming church service following the August 2022 election victory.

“If you are a police officer in a land cruiser and you meet someone at night in their drunken state, put them in the car and take them home to his wife so he can rest. That’s how it is done in the United States of America. There is no need to arrest them,” said Gachagua.

The DP also discouraged police from arresting suspects on Friday and locking them up for the weekend for petty offenses.

“We will not use the police for personal gain. No need to arrest people on Friday and release them on Monday (without charge). That is the wrong use of administration.”

He also urged the local administration, which he has repeatedly accused of supporting Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s failed election bid, to support President William Ruto’s government.

“They were wrongly used but their salaries remain the same as they were in the late President Mwai Kibaki’s regime. Not to worry though, we shall increase your salaries.”

