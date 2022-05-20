Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcome their baby boy

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. FILE | AFP

Singer Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, according to multiple reports.

The two are now parents to a baby boy, who according to TMZ, was delivered on May 13 in Los Angeles.

People magazine, citing an unnamed source, said A$AP and Rihanna, are home in Los Angeles with the baby, their first.

The couple first revealed Rihanna’s pregnancy in January. In first pregnancy pictures, the 34-year-old singer was seen in a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejeweled necklace over her bare belly.

Rihanna made headlines throughout the later months of her pregnancy with her fashion choices.

“She’s changed something profound in fashion, single-handedly rewriting the rules of pregnancy dressing with one jaw-dropping style maneuver after another,” Vogue, which featured the singer on its May cover, wrote.

Rihanna and Rocky, 33, have largely kept quiet about their relationship, though rumors began surfacing as far back as 2013, when the rapper opened for Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour.

The Umbrella singer has also made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. In a 2018 Vogue interview, she talked about what type of parent she would be.

“I’m not gonna be able to take my eyes off my kid. I know that already about myself. They’re going to have to force me to hire a nanny,” she said.

In March 2020 Rihanna said she wanted to have three or four kids within the next 10 years.

“I know I will want to live differently. I’ll have kids – three or four of them,” she told Vogue.