Rihanna reveals what she loves most about her son, hints on having baby girl

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. FILE | AFP

Barbadian singer Rihanna has in a recent interview revealed what she loves the most about her son whom she delivered in May with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Speaking during the premiere of her Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4, Rihanna said that her son’s smile is what she loves the most as it makes her happy no matter what she may be going through.

“His smile. He is the happiest baby and no matter what you’re doing or what you’re feeling when he smiles at you, everything else just goes away,” Rihanna said.

The multi-hyphenate also opened up about embracing motherhood and details about spending time with her newborn.

“Oh my God, the mornings, seeing his morning face. Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” she said.

She added that she often sings to her child and will even occasionally “freestyle” songs to him. “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

Being a mother has also influenced her outlook as a fashion and business mogul.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” she said.

“But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

Rihanna has recently been sharing more and more details about her personal life since giving birth to her baby boy.

Regarding her upcoming, highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna said: “If I’m going to leave my baby, I’m going to leave my baby for something special. It was now or never for me [for doing the Super Bowl halftime show.”

At the same time, The International News, has reported that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning on expanding their family of three as the couple wants “more kids” just a few months after welcoming a baby boy.

An insider spilled to ‘Life and Style’, that the Diamonds hitmaker and the rapper think that “a little sister” for their son “would be perfect.”

“Rihanna loves being a mom and she loves seeing A$AP’s daddy side,” the insider said. “She just sits backs and beams watching them together.”

“Seeing father and son bond just melts her heart,” the source added before sharing that Rihanna “wants to get the Super Bowl out of the way so she can get back to A$AP and full-time mommy duty.”

