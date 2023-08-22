Rihanna secretly welcomes second child

Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. FILE | AFP

American RnB and Pop singer Rihanna and her partner rapper A$AP Rocky have again embraced parenthood.

The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 3, 2023, in a private affair in Los Angeles.

Initially revealed by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine, the couple is elated with this new addition to their family.

While the baby’s full name remains a mystery, insider sources informed TMZ it shares the initial ‘R’ with its older sibling.

This power couple had previously become parents in May 2022, when they joyfully welcomed their first child, a son named RZA. Mirroring their approach with their eldest’s name, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have yet to publicly address their recent parenthood journey. Given their history of maintaining their older son’s name in secrecy for nearly a year, it’s unsurprising that they might opt to preserve the confidentiality of their new son’s name as well.

The world learned about Rihanna’s second pregnancy during the Super Bowl in February, a moment that was truly unforgettable. While she didn’t divulge how far along she was at that time, Rihanna shared her thoughts with British Vogue about her desire for more children and her neutral stance on the baby’s gender.

In her own words, “Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here. I’m open [to whatever baby gender next]. Girl, boy. Whatever.”

During this candid conversation, she also revealed A$AP Rocky’s preference for their first child’s gender. “He wanted a boy,” Rihanna laughed, recalling the decision-making process. “At first he was open, then he was like, ‘Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.’ I was just like, ‘Lord, please let this man get what he wants…'”

At the illustrious Met Gala, Rihanna shared fleeting insights into her second pregnancy journey with Entertainment Tonight. Comparing it to her initial experience, she explained, “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

With this recent expansion of their family, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to navigate the joys of parenthood. As they cherish their new baby boy alongside their older son, RZA, the couple’s commitment to privacy and discretion remains a cornerstone of their journey. While the world may eagerly anticipate more details, this duo stands firm in their choice to savor these precious moments away from the public eye.

