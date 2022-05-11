Rihanna sets up make-up business in Nairobi

Rihanna on March 15, 2018 accused Snapchat of shaming domestic abuse victims after an advertisement made light of her beating by fellow pop star Chris Brown. PHOTO| AFP

Rihanna has announced that her highly coveted Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands will be dropping in a select few African countries in a few weeks time.

Striking a number of sensual poses in an African print headwrap to show her appreciation for African culture, the billionaire songbird and fashion mogul shared the news on her socials.

Speaking to her over 106 million Twitter followers, the star said, “I’ve been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!”

So far, the brands will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

i’ve been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica pic.twitter.com/LNmYRY3Zip — Rihanna (@rihanna) May 10, 2022

“We comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica”, she continued.

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty made its debut on the makeup scene when it launched in September 2017, and it has yet to stop creating waves within the beauty industry. Fenty Beauty became one of the first makeup brands to offer over 40 (now 50) foundation shades.

The company sits under luxury French corporation LVMH and it has been reported that the said company gave Fenty global distribution through multinational retailers Sephora, where Sephora products were not easily accessible to African clientele until now.

Rihanna, real name Robin Rihanna Fenty, was last year named the World’s wealthiest female musician by Forbes Magazine with a then estimated net worth of $1.7 billion (approx. Ksh.197 billion)

Forbes, then, also estimated Fenty Beauty alone to be worth $2.8 billion (approx. Ksh.324 billion).

In 2018, Fenty Beauty was generating more than $550 million (approx. Ksh.63 billion) in annual revenues, earning more than Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company.

The Barbadian beauty is currently pregnant, expecting her first child with her partner and musician, American rapper A$AP Rocky