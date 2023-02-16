Rihanna shares first photos of her all grown baby boy

Rihanna shows off her son in the latest Vogue cover.

Rihanna, the popular singer, and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, have shared photos of their 9-month-old son in British Vogue’s March issue.

This is the first time the baby has been featured in a magazine.

The family looks adorable in the photos, with Rocky holding the baby while Rihanna walks ahead of them on the beach.

Another photo shows Rihanna holding her son while sitting on a couch.

The couple welcomed their son in May last year, and Rihanna recently revealed that she is expecting her second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

She is said to be very happy being a mother and wants to have several children, with her second child due to arrive this summer.

The March issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and for digital download from February 21, 2023.

Check out some of the photos she just shared on her Twitter.

my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! pic.twitter.com/0VgjbULXjV — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2023

Speaking about her motherhood journey in a past interview, Rihanna said that she often sings to her child and will even occasionally “freestyle” songs to him. “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

Being a mother has also influenced her fashion and business mogul outlook.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” she said.

“But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”