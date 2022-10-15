Ringtone: Bahati grew his wealth from church contributions





Kenyan gospel artist Ringtone Apoko has said that his job description is to call out artists like Willy Paul and Bahati because they are his competitors.

Speaking on Friday during the NTV Trend Show hosted by Amina, the self-proclaimed richest musician in Africa said that artists like Bahati are copycats.

“People like Bahati always want to copy how I do things. They want to be like me and that is why I tell them bitter truths,” noted the Pamela hitmaker.

Singling out singer Bahati, he noted that the Mtaachana Tuu hitmaker has been copying his lifestyle.

He said that Bahati has been moving around in saloons to get his beards trimmed and his dreadlocks retouched in a bid to outdo him.

However, he noted that he is still the most handsome musician and no one can outdo his looks.

“I am using nothing and I am this handsome boy. I am natural. I have told the young ‘boys’ to leave me alone and stop copying my lifestyle,” said Apoko.

He refers to the two artists as ‘masqueraders’ who gained popularity through the gospel industry only to leave later.

“Someone like Bahati is driving big cars and moving from one place to another. They gained valuable things in the gospel industry and later on shifted to secular music,” said Apoko.

He said the two are not successful because they used the wrong avenues to gain their wealth.

“You see the cars they are driving; those are contributions from churches. That is why I have beef with them,” said Apoko.

On the issue of wash wash – money laundering schemes, he said he does not know such things because he is born again.

