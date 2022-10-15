Ringtone: I can employ Eric Omondi as my compound manager





Kenyan controversial gospel musician Ringtone Apoko has offered to employ comedian Eric Omondi saying he has no talent.

Speaking on Friday night at NTV’s The Trend show hosted by Amina, Ringtone offered to give the comedian work since he is struggling online.

The job in question is a compound manager at his Runda home.

Ringtone said that he can help the self-proclaimed president of comedy because he is not a musician.

“I can employ him as my Runda home compound manager. He has no talent. I can pay him Sh50,000. That’s small money to me. He is not a musician and I don’t see talent in him,” added Ringtone.

He claimed that Omondi loves a soft life but he cannot afford it and that is why he is faking everything he has done online.

“He is posting things that do not make sense. He is busy posting other people’s songs and that is why I have offered to help him,” he said.

The only issue that Ringtone sees eye to eye with Eric is on matters concerning Kenyan music crossing the borders.

He said Kenyan musicians should up their game if they want to go international. Ringtone branded Kenyan stars as perpetually “lazy” hence why musicians from other countries are taking over.

“I completely agree with Omondi. Most of our artists are lazy. They don’t want to try new things. That is why the industry is growing slowly. I urge them to work together to make the industry a better sector,” said Ringtone.

