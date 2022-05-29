WATCH: Ringtone ‘shows off Sh1.5 million trouser’





Gospel artist Ringtone has unveiled what he claims is a trouser he bought for Sh1.5 million.

The controversial singer, in a video, added that he will remain humble despite donning the expensive gear.

“I will remain humble. The Bible says we should be humble. So I am humble. I do not disturb people because I have expensive clothes. I advise the youth who have money to remain humble,” he said.

The video comes months after the singer, born Alex Apoko shared how he made his wealth.

Known to live large by local standards while showing off expensive cash and houses and splashing the cash at almost every turn, the Zoea Mawe hitmaker explained he ‘used his brain to make his wealth’.

He opened up on how he visited schools for inspiration songs and performances and sold his CDs, making Sh500,000 a week.

“I used to visit ten schools in a week. I preferred girls’ schools because they appreciate talent more. I could make Sh50,000 a trip,” he revealed.

“One girls’ school has around 1000 students. I used to go with my music, and sell each CD at Sh100. If I sell to half the students, that’s already fifty thousand in my pocket,” he added.

However, Ringtone has caused stir online after a myriad of scandals and drama.

Recently he was chased out of an album launch organised by celebrity couple Size 8’s and DJ Mo.

DJ Mo explained that he was offended by Apoko’s sentiments on his wife and that’s why he opted to kick him out.

The altercation according to Ringtone spewed after Size 8 called upon pastors to dedicate their album and Ringtone joined in.

“I’m walking out of this album launch because we have come here to support Size 8, but she calls men of God to go the pulpit and dedicate her album. When the pastors went to the pulpit I joined them because I also have my own pulpit, I’m a minister. Pastors doesn’t have the highest rank than a musician like me,” he lamented.

Ringtone was also involved in a public altercation with controversial blogger Robert Alai