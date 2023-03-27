RIP: Brenda Kawira grew up wanting to be a nun – mother reveals

Family calls for justice in the death of 29-year-old Brenda Kawira Gitonga, a medical biochemist. PHOTO| COURTESY

Ms Brenda Kawira Gitonga was a remarkable woman, described as kind, responsible, and deeply loved by her family.

Her mother, Ms Catherine Gakii, remembers how her daughter always dreamt of becoming a nun while attending Catholic schools.

“She went to Catholic schools and every time we spoke about her plans for the future, she said that she wanted to be a nun,” Ms Gakii said.

But Brenda’s dedication and hard work paid off when she secured a job with a pharmaceutical company and became a breadwinner.

According to her mother, there is no point in life that she even carried the cane to discipline Brenda because she always did what was right.

Brenda’s determination and hard work didn’t stop there; she went on to join The University of Nairobi’s Chiromo Campus to study medical laboratory, a challenging course that she was determined to complete.

Her mother recalls that Brenda was so disciplined and responsible that she never had to be punished, even with a cane.

Ms Gakii attests to Brenda’s self-love and the fact that suicide was never something she would consider.

But on the night of March 7, 2023, Brenda’s boyfriend reported that she jumped from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment in Ngumba Estate after expressing dissatisfaction with their relationship.

The police report on the matter indicates that Brenda committed suicide, but her family remains opposed to this narrative.

They insisted that Brenda was always jovial and had never expressed any concerns about her mental health to them.

Dela, a DJ, rushed Brenda to St Nicholastica Uzima Hospital after the incident, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. The police report stated that Brenda’s body bore bruises on the right thigh, left knee, left cheek, and lower lip. She was taken to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (KUTRH) morgue.

On March 12, 2023, Brenda was laid to rest at her home in Meru County. Despite the tragic end to her life, her family chooses to remember her as the responsible, loving, and hardworking woman she always was.

