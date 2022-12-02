RIP: Former Los Angeles Ambassador Njeri Karago dead at 62





Kenya’s Consular General in Los Angeles, United States of America, Thomas Kwaka alias Big Ted, took to social media to mourn the death of Ambassador Njeri Karago, the immediate former consular general from whom he took over.

“We celebrate the life of our immediate former consular general in Los Angeles, Madam Ambassador Njeri Karago.

Njeri is an Alma Mater of UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), and after a career in the film industry, (she went into) producing movies and TV productions such as Dangerous Affairs (2002), Robinson Crusoe (1997) and Culture Shock (1985) and others,” said Big Ted.

Adding, “Some of the films she helmed include the star-studded Kenyan film Disconnect (2018) whose cast included Brenda Wairimu, Nick Mutuma, Pascal Tokodi and Patricia Kihoro. Disconnect was directed by David ‘Tosh’ Gitonga.

Ambassador Karago took over as Consul General in LA on the 1st of July, 2019. Njeri Karago was honored her contribution to the Kenyan film industry with a Kalasha Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.”

The late Ambassador Karago was also the Chairperson of the Kenya Film and Classification Board and founder of the KFTPA (The Kenya Film and Television Professionals Association) which aims to develop and promote the interests of filmmakers in Kenya.

She was hailed as a great mentor who empowered many in the film industry over the years.

“Njeri gave me my first break, Dangerous Affairs, straight out of college. I had no acting experience. She gave many of us dreamers a taste of what having a dream come true felt like. After that we were unstoppable, and relentless in our pursuits.

Thank you Njeri, because of you, I am. To Njiiri, pole sana, losing a mother is like losing your sane bits. Nothing can prepare you for it. It will hurt, allow it. My love to you,” mourned Serah Mwihaki.

“Mama, rest well legend of the film industry. Made our way better. You fixed our industry for us. You mentored so many crew. Rest well Mama Njeri, we celebrate your life,” added Fatoumakeupartistafrica.

