RIP: Kenyatta University student found dead in boyfriend’s house buried





A Kenyatta University student who went missing on Christmas Day and was later found dead inside her boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County, has been buried.

Ms Victoria Muthoni Theuri, who lived with her parents in Kahawa Sukari, Kiambu County, was laid to rest at the Lang’ata Cemetery.

The burial was attended by family members and friends of the deceased, who is a Public Policy and Administration student.

Speaking during the function, which took place on Thursday, January 5, 2023, Kahawa Wendani, Member of County Assembly (MCA) Mr. Brian Simiyu, asked that the matter is investigated properly and the public be told what transpired.

The political leader also shared images he took when Ms Theuri was laid to rest.

“Yesterday, together with other mourners from Kahawa Sukari and Wendani, we laid Victoria Theuri to her eternal rest at Lan’gata cemetery.

As community leaders, we humbly ask for a robust and meticulous investigation and findings in this matter. Death ends a life, not a relationship. Travel well, Vicky,” the MCA posted on Facebook.

On that day, she told her parents, who live in the neighbouring Kahawa Sukari in Kiambu County, that she was visiting her sister.

When she did not return home that evening, her parents called her sister to find out whether she would be staying at her place.

According to the police report, Victoria’s sister said she had not seen her. The parents decided to call her, but her phone was off.

When she failed to return home on Boxing Day with her phone still off, her parents reported the incident at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

It has since emerged that she usually spent time at her boyfriend’s apartment at Alvo House before going home after school.

And while her family was looking for her, the residents of Alvo House started experiencing a foul smell from one of the apartments, which was locked.

The caretaker immediately reported the case at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

Police went to the house on Thursday and broke the door with the help of welders. Victoria’s lifeless body was found in the sitting room with no visible injuries.

