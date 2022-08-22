RIP! Last moments of gospel artiste who died after complaining of stomach ache





Gospel star Ngashville a.k.a Ngash the Artiste passed away at 7pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022, night after he was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Daddy Owen who is the family spokesperson, told Nairobi News, “He started feeling unwell two or three days ago like he had eaten something bad. However, during those three days, his condition deteriorated very fast. He was rushed to Coptic Hospital on Saturday, August 20 at noon.

When he was taken in and admitted, he had started vomiting blood and the doctors decided to first stabilise him before they could try and diagnose what the issue was.

They also discovered he had low blood pressure so he was admitted into the high dependency unit (HDU) at 3 am on Sunday.

Hours later he was taken to the ICU but his condition was still deteriorating very fast.”

The Vanity Hitmaker detailed, Ngash’s last moments before he passed on.

“I went home on Sunday morning when I returned later on in the day, he still was not improving.

The doctors couldn’t tell what the issue was because he was still very fragile because of the bleeding and they could not stop giving him oxygen to try and diagnose the condition.”

Family and friends were called in on Sunday to see him and pray for him. At 7pm on Sunday, the doctors called his time of death.

He added, “His postmortem will show what exactly the cause of death is.”

Daddy Owen said that his burial is set for Friday in Githunguri. After his memorial service at Nairobi Chapel, Ngong Road this Thursday.

Mourning the loss of his childhood friend, Daddy Owen said, “Life is very fickle, as I we were just bantering with him about politics, making fun of the situation and hours later, he is no more.”

Our condolences to Ngash’s family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Ngash the Artsite was part of Wernono Crew and Fatmod. Here is one of his popular music projects.

