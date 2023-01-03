RIP! Media icon Catherine Kasavuli’s burial set for January 14 in Vihiga





The late veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli will be laid to rest on January 14, 2023, at her home in Zululu, Vihiga County.

A funeral service in her honor will be held on January 12, at Friends International Church along Ngong road in Nairobi.

The family is also set to hold a funds drive on Saturday, January 7 at the United Kenya Club from 5 pm to raise funds to offset hospital bills estimated at Sh4 million.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s last post inspires Kenyans

Kasavuli passed away on Thursday last week at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where she was battling cervical cancer.

For nearly three decades, Kasavuli was the epitome of news casting in Kenya. She was a trailblazer many had gotten used to seeing on their televisions from the 1980s when she entered the scene. She was 60.

Before her demise, colleagues and media practitioners launched a social media campaign to raise funds for her treatment.

Earlier in November, colleagues and friends in the media industry mobilised a blood drive after she was admitted to KNH in late October.

Also read: 5 Key lessons I have learnt in the last couple of months – Catherine Kasavuli

Following the news of her death, colleagues in the media fraternity sent condolence messages and praised her as a veteran journalist who has left a gaping hole in the industry.

Known for her elegance and beautiful journalistic wordplay, she died surrounded by close friends and family. Several national leaders and journalists came out to mourn the veteran news anchor.

Among the leaders were President William Ruto, who hailed Ms Kasavuli’s good mastery and articulation that entranced the nation. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta said Kasavuli made several achievements in the broadcasting industry that made her a role model and mentor to women journalists in the country.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula also comforted the family, friends and relatives over the demise of the legendary journalist.

Also read: Catherine Kasavuli’s co-anchor Mike Njenga pens emotional tribute

State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed hailed the late TV queen as a gentle and pleasant person who positively influenced his fledgling career in the newsroom.

Last week, her family, through her eldest son Martin, appealed to the public to help raise Sh4 million to offset medical bills accrued at the Kenyatta National Hospital as well as the Nairobi Hospital.

“We anticipate further bills at the funeral home and costs of interment, which cost we can’t estimate now,” the family said.

The contributions channels are Mpesa Paybill Number 8089700 with the Account Number being Catherine Kasavuli.

Also read: RIP! Kenyans mourn the death of veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli