RIP: Njoro wa Uba and Tiktok comedian Duncan Ochonjo passes away





Ochonjo, the famous Tiktok content creator and actor on the popular TV show Njoro was Uba, has passed away.

The talented comedian tragically lost his life last night while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Actress Sandra Dacha took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with Ochonjo’s fans, revealing that he took his last breath at 2am.

“Just a week ago, we brought you to the hospital, Ochonjo Tony Duncan. Today, at 2 am, Dunco said goodbye.

We accept the inevitability of death because life cannot exist without you. You have left behind precious memories that will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace, Ochos, until we meet again,” Sandra wrote on her social media platforms.

Also read: RIP! How Kunguru impacted my career – Mr Lenny

Sandra also said: “While life can be enjoyable, it is in death that peace is found. It is the process of transition that brings challenges. May my friend and colleague Ochonjo Tony Duncan find eternal peace. Rest in peace.”

Ochonjo had been hospitalised due to complications with his liver.

Working with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsongo, he created hilarious sketches that resonated with audiences.

Ochonjo, aka Brian Njogu, has been featured in several local TV programmes on entertainment.

He has also worked closely with top comedians in the country.

Fans have since sent their condolences to the grieving family.

Lauryn Omondi shared: “You had a strong fighting spirit but fate had a different plan. God’s will has been done. Rest in peace Dunco, free from pain. At 2am you took your final bow. May the angels give you a warm welcome”.

Also read: RIP! Rwandese man’s heart rending message to dad killed in genocide days to his birth

Denis Odhiambo added: “This world is not our permanent home. The legend has gone to sleep peacefully. Rest well, my dear friend Brian Njugu, or the honourable one of Nyarkochia Ramogi Luo Comedy. Until we meet again in the morning of the resurrection.

Iamlayla said: May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdows, and may He give his family a Sabr Jamil.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the departed. May he rest in eternal peace.

Also read: RIP: Details of funeral for son of UDA politician found dead in Kabete river