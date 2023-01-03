RIP our King of Zamunda! Family mourns Vioja Mahakani actor Gibson Mbugua





Gibson Mbugua Gathu, the late ‘Prosecutor/Kiongozi wa mashtaka’ actor in the long-running Kenyan TV show Vioja Mahakamani, will be buried on January 3, 2022, at his Matundura home in Nyandarua County. He died on December 2022 after suffering a bout of illnesses including diabetes which he was diagnosed with 20 years ago and kidney failure which was successfully treated with a kidney transplant in mid 2022. His health deteriorated from September 2022 before he eventually passed on due to cardiac arrest. He had been in the intensive care unit for months prior to his demise.

The late actor is survived by his wife, Margaret Njeri, and three children – Trizza Mwihaki Githu, Grace Wanjiru Gathu and Ian Gathu – and several grandchildren. His family has eulogised him as the pillar of the family and remembered his being the family’s Ocampo, as he was fondly referred to as.

“My darling husband, my love and my best friend. Parting with you is the most heartbreaking event of my life. However, I take comfort in knowing that you have rested in glory and we shall meet again. I thank God for the opportunity to share my life with you. You were the best husband, father and grandfather. Thank you for being a pillar in our lives. Your memories with remain fresh in our minds and we shall keep your legacy alive. We shall hold on the lessons you taught us. I will continue to be present in our children and grandchildren’s lives just as we did together. Rejoice with the angels my love, until we meet again,” Mrs Gathu paid tribute to her late husband.

His daughter, Grace, remembered him as her greatest cheerleader who taught them that someone can survive in the most profound of losses.

“And that is what we do with that loss, our ability to transform it into a positive event,” Grace said, adding that she said she would remember her father forever and take care of their mother. She said she takes comfort that her late father had received total healing and restoration.

Ian was emotional, almost speechless as how best to pay tribute to the man who taught him how to box. He said he was still in pain but planned on taking care of everyone as he was taught.

“My first love, my hero, my pillar, my daddy. Words will never be enough to describe what you mean to me dad. God truly gave me the best gift of having you as my dad. I would be lying if I said I’m okay because the truth is I’m broken. I know I cannot question God and His will is best but it will take time to learn to be without you. However, I know you have received total healing. You are no longer in pain. Thank you for being present in our lives. You gave me the best. You always through for me. No matter what we went through, you were the first person we turned to and you always came through. I don’t know a man as a strong as you dad and I don’t say this because you are my day, but because it is the truth. I will hold the beautiful memories we have together. I will miss you our King of Zamunda, our Ocampo as we fondly called you. Rest now papa. You have run the race and kept the faith. Heaven has gained an angel. Until we meet again, rest in the arms of the father,” said Trizza Gathu.

