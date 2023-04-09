Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsSports

RIP: Paul Tergat’s moving tribute to Kenya’s Volleyball Icon Waithaka Kioni

By Nyaboga Kiage April 9th, 2023 2 min read

The volleyball community in Kenya and beyond is in mourning following the sudden passing of Waithaka Kioni, the President of the Kenya Volleyball Federation and 2nd Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Kioni was a renowned volleyball sports leader and had been instrumental in developing the sport in Kenya.

Chief Administration Secretary Sports and Heritage Ministry Hassan Noor Hassan (right) embrace in togetherness with Kenya Volleyball Federation Chairman Waithaka Kioni and AMACO (Africa Merchant Assurance Company Limited) chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Koskei (left) during the launching of AMACO International Volleyball Tournament on May 21st 2018 at Weston Hotel. Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO

 

The news of Kioni’s death came as a shock to many. According to reports, he had taken ill and was rushed to a city hospital on Sunday morning, where he died.

NOCK president Paul Tergat paid tribute to Kioni, describing him as an ardent leader who served Kenyan volleyball passionately. Tergat extended his condolences to Kioni’s family, friends, and the volleyball fraternity in Kenya and Africa.

Also read: RIP! How Kunguru impacted my career – Mr Lenny

“NOCK is devastated with the loss of its executive member and an ardent volleyball sports leader over the years. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his immediate and extended family, friends and volleyball fraternity in Kenya and Africa for this loss,” Tergat said.

Kioni’s love for volleyball was contagious, and his dedication to promoting the sport in Kenya and beyond made him a true inspiration to many.

 His death is a significant loss to the volleyball community, and his contributions to the sport’s growth will not be forgotten. He leaves a legacy that will continue inspiring future generations of athletes.

KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni and Janet Wanja addressing the media at Kasarani gymnasium on 16th April 2015 during the naming of the Kenya National women’s squad for Zone Five, All Africa Games qualifiers to be staged in Kampala Uganda.PHOTO. MARTIN MUKANGU(NAIROBI)

 

The news of Kioni’s death is a poignant reminder that life is fleeting, and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

The volleyball community has lost a champion, but his spirit will live on. Kioni will be sorely missed, but his passion and commitment to the sport he loved will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Waithaka Kioni. You will be sorely missed.

Also read: RIP: Brenda Kawira grew up wanting to be a nun – mother reveals

 

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
How Kindiki reacted to the 12-hour Embu-Meru Highway...