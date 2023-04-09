RIP: Paul Tergat’s moving tribute to Kenya’s Volleyball Icon Waithaka Kioni

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni during a pre Olympic camp signing ceremony between NOCK and Kurume city in Japan at Radisson Blu hotel on Nairobi on February 13 2020|PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) chairman Waithaka Kioni during a pre Olympic camp signing ceremony between NOCK and Kurume city in Japan at Radisson Blu hotel on Nairobi on February 13 2020|PHOTO|SILA KIPLAGAT





The volleyball community in Kenya and beyond is in mourning following the sudden passing of Waithaka Kioni, the President of the Kenya Volleyball Federation and 2nd Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Kioni was a renowned volleyball sports leader and had been instrumental in developing the sport in Kenya.

The news of Kioni’s death came as a shock to many. According to reports, he had taken ill and was rushed to a city hospital on Sunday morning, where he died.

NOCK president Paul Tergat paid tribute to Kioni, describing him as an ardent leader who served Kenyan volleyball passionately. Tergat extended his condolences to Kioni’s family, friends, and the volleyball fraternity in Kenya and Africa.

“NOCK is devastated with the loss of its executive member and an ardent volleyball sports leader over the years. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his immediate and extended family, friends and volleyball fraternity in Kenya and Africa for this loss,” Tergat said.

Kioni’s love for volleyball was contagious, and his dedication to promoting the sport in Kenya and beyond made him a true inspiration to many.

His death is a significant loss to the volleyball community, and his contributions to the sport’s growth will not be forgotten. He leaves a legacy that will continue inspiring future generations of athletes.

The news of Kioni’s death is a poignant reminder that life is fleeting, and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones.

The volleyball community has lost a champion, but his spirit will live on. Kioni will be sorely missed, but his passion and commitment to the sport he loved will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Waithaka Kioni. You will be sorely missed.

