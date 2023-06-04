RIP: Popular TikToker and Man U fan, ‘Shosh Wa Kinangop’ passes on





Shosh wa Kinangop, a popular TikToker and Manchester United fan, has breathed her last.

The heartbreaking announcement came through Shosh’s TikTok account, typically overseen by her grandsons.

Prior to her untimely passing, Shosh had openly shared with her devoted fan that she was unwell and expressed her intention to resume her presence on the platform once she had recovered.

On May 31, 2023, the content creator shared her last video appearing frail and weak, confined to a wheelchair and told her fans:

“My fans, I have fallen sick, don’t think I have gone missing, mimi sijapotea, nikipona tutaonana. Mungu ni mwema,” Shosh WaKinangop said a few weeks ago.

The Man U fan was among most followed TikTokers with over 592k followers.

Shosh Wa Kinangop created content alongside her grandson identified as Anthony.

A heartfelt message from her TikTok account read, “Rest in peace, Shosh.”

As a passionate Manchester United supporter, Shosh centered most of her videos around the team and her favorite player, Marcus Rashford.

Her dedication to the club was evident throughout her TikTok journey.

In another yet viral video, she told her online community that her age did not hinder her from being cool and staying up to date with their slang.

“Msinione mimi ni shosho, me najua sheng, nawalambotov.”

Her fans have been sending condolence messages to her family.

Olkalou Member of Parliament Hon David Kiaraho wrote:

“Rest in peace shosh wa kinangop. Shosh will forever be remembered for her humorous and satirical skits that earned her a massive following on TikTok.”

Her demise comes just a few weeks after another TikTok comedian, Duncan Ochonjo.

The talented comedian tragically lost his life while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Actress Sandra Dacha took to social media to share the heartbreaking news with Ochonjo’s fans.

Ochonjo had been hospitalised due to complications with his liver.

Working with fellow comedians Mike Wako and Onsongo, he created hilarious sketches that resonated with audiences.

Ochonjo, aka Brian Njogu, has been featured in several local TV programmes on entertainment.

He has also worked closely with top comedians in the country.

