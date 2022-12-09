RIP: Producer and rapper Visita breaks down after death of son





Producer and rapper Visita has announced to his followers the death of his son who was 3 months old.

“May You Rest In Peace My Prince. The shortest time can be the longest. I LOVE YOU,” wrote Visita.

A source who spoke to Nairobi News said, “Visita is so broken over the loss of his son. When he called me to inform me about the loss he just broke down and cried.”

Adding, “This is so sad. I did not know what to say. May the baby rest in peace and the family get peace and comfort during these very trying times.”

Visita and the wife had been in and out of the hospital for weeks. The little angel passed away on Thursday 8, night at Kiambu Hospital.

“The family is planning to bury their baby at Rusinga Island, the preparations are just starting,” the source added.

So far, condolence messages are streaming in for Visita and his family.

One of his followers, Isaku De Guy wrote, “Sorry bro, I also experienced the same at the beginning of this year but with God, everything shall be well, shine with angels little angel.”

Mbala Erick empathised with Visita saying, “Sorry baba, I have gone through this three times, I can feel you, pole sana haki, Mungu awape nguvu. (So sorry for your loss. May God give you strength)”

Shaheen Abdulkadir added, “May Almighty God rest his gentle soul In eternal peace may he give you comfort during this difficult time.”

Nelly Shee wrote, “So sad, may God comfort your families during such a hard time, and may he give you peace and comfort that human beings cannot offer, it shall be well, hugs dear.”

