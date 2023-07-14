RIP: Senior police officer dies in a Nairobi Hospital





A senior police officer based in Mbeere South Sub-County in Embu has died.

Mr Collins Kipchirchir Saina, who was the serving Mbeere Sub-County police boss, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2023, while receiving treatment at Mater Hospital in Nairobi.

In a detailed report on his death issued by the National Police Service (NPS), Mr Kipchirchir died of a heart attack.

The report was filed at Industrial Area Police Station by Ms Judy Nyongesa, who is the Makadara Sub-County.

“Death of a senior police officer, please be informed that Mr Collins Kipchirchir Saina who is the sub-county commander of Mbeere South died at Mater Hospital while undergoing treatment,” the police report read in part.

The officer’s body is currently at the Mater Hospital facility morgue pending preparation for his burial.

On the morning of Friday, July 14, 2023, members of the family of Mr Saina were at the Mater hospital to view his body.

This comes just barely a week after a senior officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU), died under unclear circumstances.

The GSU officer, identified as Mr James Makori Nyaega, was found dead inside his house in Ruaraka Area, Nairobi County.

According to the police, neighbours alerted the management of the houses of a foul smell emanating from the officer’s house who had not been seen for three consecutive days and has never reported to work.

It is then that the management informed his colleagues, who rushed to the house and broke in, only to find his lifeless body lying on the bed.

Nairobi News has established that the officer was attached to the transit section of the GSU. The officer’s body was taken to the mortuary awaiting a postmortem to the cause of death.

