RIP: Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya Hassan Wasswa Galiwango is dead

By Nyaboga Kiage January 16th, 2023 1 min read

Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, the Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, is dead.

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister who doubles up as the Minister for East African Community (EAC) Ms Rebecca Kadaga in a tweet published Monday, January 16, 2023, confirmed the death.

Dr Galiwango was appointed to the lucrative position in October 2020 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

He took over from Phibby Otaala, who had resigned from office intending to run for a political seat but did not sail through.

Dr. Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles

However, Ms. Otaala protested his appointment and declined to hand over the post, arguing that she had not been recalled.

Dr Galiwango had been a long-serving director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.

He was the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango. The cause of his death is yet to be made public.

Here are some of the people who mourned him on Twitter;

