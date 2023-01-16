RIP: Uganda High Commissioner to Kenya Hassan Wasswa Galiwango is dead





Dr Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, the Ugandan High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles, is dead.

Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister who doubles up as the Minister for East African Community (EAC) Ms Rebecca Kadaga in a tweet published Monday, January 16, 2023, confirmed the death.

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of H.E Dr Galiwango, High Commissioner of Uganda to Kenya, which occurred this morning, — Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga (@RebeccaKadagaUG) January 16, 2023

Also read: Moses Kuria’s family gives update on the death of his sister

Dr Galiwango was appointed to the lucrative position in October 2020 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

He took over from Phibby Otaala, who had resigned from office intending to run for a political seat but did not sail through.

However, Ms. Otaala protested his appointment and declined to hand over the post, arguing that she had not been recalled.

Dr Galiwango had been a long-serving director of finance and administration at The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat.

He was the husband of Ugandan MP Connie Galiwango. The cause of his death is yet to be made public.

Also read: Ex-Prison boss Isaiah Osugo to be laid to rest this week

Here are some of the people who mourned him on Twitter;

My Sincere condolences to you my sister Hon.Connie Galiwango and the family upon the demise of Ambassador Dr. Hassan Galiwango.We shall always remember his dedicated service to his country ,Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. pic.twitter.com/s0debaGhzy — Anita Annet Among (@AnitahAmong) January 16, 2023

Very disturbing news about the passing of our Ambassador to Nairobi Dr Hassan Galiwango. So sad. Dr Hassan was such a committed officer to duty & gave it all his best. He loved his work. He made Nairobi real home for all of us. SAD! My sincere Condolences to his family. #MSRIP pic.twitter.com/BRmZFIbGVN — Frank K Tumwebaze,MP : Psalms 124 : 1-8 (@FrankTumwebazek) January 16, 2023

Also read: Ruaka murder: Connection to money, drugs, woman, and death of Nigerian National