RIP! Ugandan MP, wife dies in accident involving Kenyan truck





The Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament Anita Annet Among, has announced the death of Serere County Member of Parliament Patrick Okabe.

The MP was involved in a fatal road accident on Monday morning in Naboua town.

According to the Speaker, the MP died on the spot while his wife, Christine Okabe, who was with him in the car died on her way to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, where she was being rushed to.

“It is with great pain that I announce the passing on of our colleague, brother and Member of Parliament of Uganda for Serere County Hon. Patrick Okabe and his wife in a road accident this morning. I ask us all to stand with the family during this difficult moment! May his soul RIP,” Speaker Annet said.

The Ugandan police confirmed that Okabe was driving in his V8 Land Cruiser vehicle with registration number UBK 995F, which collided with an Isuzu Fuso truck with Kenyan registration number KCX 0710.

The police attributed the cause of the accident to the truck driver, who drifted from his side to the side of the Land Cruiser, hence a head-on collision.

The truck driver ran away after the accident and is still missing.

Some of the leaders and MPs in Uganda have condoled the family of the MP.

Deputy Speaker and Ruhinda North County MP Thomas Tayebwa have eulogized Okabe as a true voice of reason, an author, and a passionate believer in the Almighty and Peace Maker.

“Extremely sad to comprehend the passing on of Hon. Patrick Okabe, MP Serere County. A true voice of reason, an author, a passionate believer in the Almighty and Peace Maker, Hon. Okabe has died at a time when we needed him most! Condolences to the family. Rest in Peace brother,” Tayebwa said.

Saddened by the death of Hon.Patrick Okabe, who has perished in a road accident together with his wife in Naboa Budaka District. The deceased has been the area member of @Parliament_Ug for Serere county in Teso Region of Eastern Uganda.

May the Almighty forgive his shortcomings. pic.twitter.com/QXm1onlJSj — Kawalya Abubaker (@AbubakerKawalya) December 19, 2022

I have learnt with sadness about the death of my colleague, Hon. Patrick Okabe (Serere County) & his dear wife in a road accident.

He was a peacemaker, unifying leader and a bove all a mentor.

May their souls rest in Peace.@GovUganda @FrankTumwebazek pic.twitter.com/NGnPzNysZB — Minister of State for Fisheries (MAAIF) Uganda (@HellenAdoa) December 19, 2022

Sad to learn about the demise of Hon Patrick Okabe & his wife who perished in a motor accident at Naboa near Mbale! Condolences to the people of Serere whom he's been representing in @Parliament_Ug pic.twitter.com/PSnQjNEwE8 — Mathias Mpuuga (@MathiasMpuuga) December 19, 2022

The news about the death of Serere County Member of Parliament, Hon. Patrick Okabe and his wife is a shock and tragedy. I wish to condole with the family, the people of my home district Serere and all the Ugandans. REST IN PEACE BROTHER!!!@voice_of_teso @Parliament_Ug pic.twitter.com/adCtNk7R4T — Hon. Elijah Okupa (@honelijahokupa) December 19, 2022

