RIP! Why Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo a.ka. OJ’s dad was cremated





Former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ’s dad Francis Njue was cremated.

According to details seen by Nairobi News, Mr Njue’s remains were cremated on Friday last week in Charlotte NC, USA.

His ashes were scheduled to arrive in Kenya on Sunday or any day this week before his burial on Friday.

The organizing committee is also planning to set up a memorial service date at Mukangu ACK in Embu.

According to the reports, the process of flying the body was too expensive in comparison to flying in his ashes.

Also read: My husband saved my life: Pastor Dorcas on marrying DP Gachagua

For the ashes, all the family needs is an urn that is not metallic, and have it sealed well.

You shouldn’t have to pay any extra to travel with ashes unless you have to pay for luggage. Most airlines will ask the family to place the ashes in their hand luggage, meaning there is no extra cost.

Also read: Ex-Bahati’s protégé, David Wonder, has been battling life threatening disease

However, there is a need to check with the airline of choice before travelling to confirm if they charge extra to travel with ashes.

The only other additional costs may be the death certificate and the certificate of cremation if these aren’t provided as standard. The family will also have to inform the embassy or customs.

According to an earlier report by the actor, his dad died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 6 am after a long struggle with diabetes and Covid-19 complications in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Good evening friends. it’s with a heavy heart that I announce to you tr passing of my father, friend and mentor. Mr Njue, after a struggle with diabetes and covid. Mzee passed jana (yesterday) at 6 am.”

OJ also appealed to his friends to support him both financially and through prayers.

He added that his late dad taught him how to love.

“Value those around you… those that call you just to hear your voice. Time is short… RIP Mzee. You taught me to love.”

Also read: Karen Nyamu’s baby daddy is among the top DJs performing at Nairobi Festival

On Sunday, December 11, 2022, family and friends also met for prayers at his Mukangu home.

The actor first introduced his dad to the public in April 2021 when his mother was getting married.

OJ disclosed that his 60-year-old mother tied the knot at the Office of the Attorney General.

“My mother got married today she kedo (like) 60. Love such a wonderful thing. #nevertoolate.

cheers mama 😘.” shared OJ.

Also, read our top stories today:

75% of Kenyans haven’t repaid their Hustler Fund loan

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

I’m dying, help me! Kenyan abandoned in Saudi Arabian hospital

‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist