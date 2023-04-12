Risper Faith’s secret to handling low moments





Socialite Risper Faith has revealed how she copes with her low moments, explaining that she turns to God for guidance.

During a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, the mother of one shared that she attends a certain church in Lavington, where she spends the whole day praying and ensures she switches off her phone.

“I am not a catholic but this is where I go to pray and trust me all my prayers are answered…” she explained.

Risper encouraged her fans to try doing the same, stating that the church is a powerful place and that carrying faith with you is important.

“It’s a very powerful place but you need to carry your faith with you (I am a strong believer that prayer works I usually switch off my phone and spend the whole day with god at this church…try it.”

Also read: Risper Faith: I got saved to get a husband

When asked by a fan why she did not attend Akothee’s royal wedding, Risper explained that she was not invited but wished the newlyweds a happy marriage and blessed their union.

In a past TikTok Live session, Risper proudly flaunted her mansion, which she built when she was still on the Nairobi Diaries reality show.

Risper, who is married to Brian Muiruri, shared that they have a space for each other in the living room and enjoy watching TV from upstairs.

She dispelled rumors that her husband was a mzungu, stating that he is a Kikuyu who worked hard while living in the US for 11 years and has a taste for the good life.

Finally, Risper revealed that she would name her daughter Briana, should God bless her with one. With her strong faith and positive outlook, Risper has proven to be an inspiration to many of her fans.

Also read: Submit to men if you want Range Rovers, mansions, Risper Faith advises women