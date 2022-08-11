RnB maestro Otile Brown confirms extensive US tour





Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has shared details of his forthcoming working tour of the United States of America.

Via a post on Instagram, the Nabbayet hitmaker explained he will be touring a number of States in the US.

“It’s about time,” he wrote.

The singer will be heading to and hosting shows in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, ATL, Minneapolis, New Jersey, DC, Pittsburgh PA, Boston, Raleigh, Phoenix, Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco.

These tours will last for two months starting August 27, 2022.

He is certain to mostly entertain East Africans in these States.

Otile, real name Jacob Obunga, is among the fast-rising and most popular musicians in Kenya.

His brand has since increased ten-fold and he recently pocketed a Sh15 million endorsement deal from Tecno to perform the role of brand ambassador.

Not even a number of strikes by Youtube in which some of his songs were removed from the social media platform have slowed down his career.

“What don’t you all get… some people are deleting our Videos/songs on YouTube…is everything Kiki to you all,” he ranted at the time.

Despite his ‘YouTube curse’, the singer has garnered 41.5 million views on his YouTube channel becoming position seven in the recent East African listing of musicians with the most YouTube views.