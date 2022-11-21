Robbery suspect narrowly escapes death after his mother pleads for his life





A robbery suspect in Kariobangi, Nairobi County narrowly escaped death after his mother pleaded for life just when he was about to be lynched.

During the incident that happened on Sunday, another suspect was not as lucky after he was lynched by the same mob.

The body of the suspect was taken to the City Mortuary in Nairobi where it was recorded as unknown male adult.

In another incident, a knife-wielding man was on Saturday evening arrested along the busy Outering Road. According to the police, the suspect, Mr Dickson Gatonga Njeri, was arrested by police on patrol who were tipped off by members of the public on suspicious moved the suspect was making.

“Police in Nairobi on patrol along Outer Ring Road received intelligence that led to the arrest of the suspect. He is a suspected notorious mugger who was positively identified by several victims and has been operating in Huruma and Kariobangi,” the police report read in part.

The suspect was later placed in custody awaiting processing and arraignment.

“We thank the public for partnering with the security team and for volunteering information that led to the successful arrest,” the police said.

These incidents come at a time when the Inspector General of Police Mr Japheth Koome has given his officers the nod to shoot suspected criminals.

Speaking hours after he was sworn into office, Mr Koome challenged his officers to ensure security is restored in the city.

He also held a meeting with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja who also raised issues of insecurity within the city.

Mr Sakaja, who is serving his first term as the city county boss, asked the youth to avoid crime and engage in gainful ways of finding a livelihood.

