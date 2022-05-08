Robert Alai and Mike Sonko in social media outburst





Controversial blogger Robert Alai and aspiring Mombasa governor Mike Sonko have exchanged not so pleasant words on social media.

Alai who is eyeing the Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in the August 2022 polls kicked off the storm by making accusations about the flamboyant Sonko that we cannot publish for legal reasons.

True for form, Sonko responded with abusive language against Alai followed by a promise to campaign against his bid to win the Kileleshwa ward seat.

“The people of Kileleshwa will not elect an extortionist and you can take this to the bank,” part of his not so good message read.

This not being the first time either Alai or Sonko, who was impeached as Nairobi governor in 2022, have been involved in altercation on the social media scene.

Sonko who is also battling several corrupt related charges in court and has, alongside his immediate family been banned from visiting the USA, is also renowned for consistently using vulgar language on social media.

Alai has on the other hand spent some nights in custody over reported abuses and defamation linked to his social media tweets.

For instance, although he’s since deleted the post, Alai, who enjoys extensive following on Facebook and Twitter, once accused Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris of promiscuity to which she responded with a threat to sue.