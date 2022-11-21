Join our Telegram Channel
Robert Alai and Oscar Sudi exchange nasty words on Twitter

By Wangu Kanuri November 21st, 2022 1 min read

Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Robert Alai and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi have exchanged bitter words on social media.

It all started after Mr Alai linked Mr Sudi to an newspaper article about an unnamed Rift Valley politician who allegedly conned election losers of their money.

The article, which the MCA attached to his tweet, reported that the said politician obtained millions of shillings from politicians who were angling for key government appointments.

“The man used his proximity to a top Kenya Kwanza politico to deceive his victims that he could influence their appointments to plum government positions,” the article reads in part.

But an enraged Sudi termed Alai’s claims as an attempt to blackmail him.

“So what? Kindly report the matter to any nearest police station. You think I am that cheap? I cannot succumb to your petty blackmails like those whom you’ve threatened to a level they’ve put you on payroll. You cannot extort me my friend. Never,” Sudi tweeted.

The two leaders, who are no strangers to controversy, have clashed before. Early this year, Alai posted this message on his Twitter handle to which Sudi responded with unpublishable words:

The two leaders belong opposing political camps, with Alai’s loyalty laying with Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga while Sudi is an unapologetic Ruto loyalist who spares no effort in taking critics of the Head of State head-on.

