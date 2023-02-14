Rocky love: Kenyan celebrity ex-couples who never made it to the altar





While dating and marriage in the limelight can be a daunting spectacle, some celebrities have had it a little rougher than others trying to navigate the labyrinth of love.

Despite fighting the odds stacked against them, many of these celebrities have had to call it quits on their union for reasons best known to them.

And while many decide to separate in the initial stages of their budding love, others find themselves in the trenches of humiliation as they split just a few days, weeks, or months after taking a knee and asking for their woman’s hand in marriage. After the “Yes, I do”.

Also read: Size 8, DJ Mo speak on marriage break up allegations

Here we’ll have a look at some of these former Kenyan celebrity couples that had set their eyes on a happily ever after together but never made it to the altar.

Arrow Bwoy and Nadia Mukami

African Pop star Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy took their relationship to the next level just days before they welcomed their son.

During a Nairobi performance on Saturday, March 12, 2022, Arrow Bwoy took to one knee and posed the big question to Nadia.

The engagement was short-lived as, nine months later, Nadia revealed she had parted ways with the father of her son.

Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Just Gymit

Many of this former couple’s fans claimed to have seen their break up from a mile off. Just out of the blue, Kwamboka posted on her Instagram page that she was newly single, citing a need for peace of mind. The socialite and lawyer, revealed the breakup on her feed where she wrote, “I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on.”

Much to the dismay of their fans, Kwamboka’s break up with her baby daddy Frankie came months after he had proposed to her over their vacation.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

Avril and John Doe

The beautiful songbird in an interview in 2022 revealed that she was once engaged to a man whom she did not end up marrying back in 2018.

The singer disclosed that she was in a relationship that she thought would end up in a beautiful marriage, but never saw the light of day seeing as it did not stand the test of time. The singer, at the time announced her engagement in a discreet manner via her Instagram page, shortly after giving birth to her son.

Harmonize and Kajala

Tanzanian businesswoman Frida Kajala posted a cryptic message on her Instagram in December 2022, confirming that he had broken up with renowned musician Harmonize. On June 25 of the same year, the Tanzanian crooner proposed to Kajala at a lavish party attended by her daughter, other family members, and friends, and she said yes. However, just before they could exchange vows, the two went their separate ways, reasons for which still remain unknown.

Betty Kyallo and Nick Ndeda

This former couple, though only speculated, had given their fans reason to believe that they had their eyes set on the altar.

Rumors started making rounds on the internet of their alleged engagement after Kyallo shared a photo on her Instagram page flaunting a rather lustrous rock on her ring finger. The pair, at the time never confirmed their engagement, and it was only a few months later that they split up.

Also read: Man denies torching ex-girlfriend’s house after break up