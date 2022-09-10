Ronald Karauri sworn in and KOT react to his wife’s congratulatory message

Kasarani Member of Parliament Ronald Karauri takes his oath of office at the National Assembly on September 8, 2022. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenya Airways Captain Ruth Karauri is over the moon following the swearing in of her husband Ronald Karauri as Kasarani Member of Parliament.

In her congratulatory message on Twitter, Ruth described her hubby as an over achiever. Mr Karauri, who is also the CEO of giant betting firm SportPesa, won the elective seat on his first try.

“Heh! The pressure of being married to an over achiever 😅. I have to keep trying to better myself daily to keep up with him. Congratulations @KarauriR,” Ruth captioned a picture of her husband being sworn in.

Heh! The pressure of being married to an over achiever 😅. I have to keep trying to better myself daily to keep up with him. Congratulations @KarauriR pic.twitter.com/w7Jpr5UkME — Ruth Karauri (@ruth_karauri) September 8, 2022

While this was a show of love and support for her husband, her sentiments divided opinion social media.

“I thought love was just love, no feelings of inadequacy, no competitiveness nor feeling not enough… if it’s bettering it’s just for you,” wrote Agatha Wambui.

“Seriously your husband isn’t a politician or an achiever he is just a gambling businessman who has made money destroying Kenyan youth through gambling and bribing them to vote him. Stop this lies and continue flying,” wrote Dr. Njoki Wamai.

“Remember when you got married you became one. Karauri is Ruth and Ruth is http://Karuri. So when you say congratulations Karauri you are also saying congratulations Ruth. A win for Karauri is a win for Ruth. No Pressure both of you are winners👏👏,” Mercy Wattimah said.

“Congratulations in order my MP. This is one of the votes that took you there. I know you will represent Kasarani well the way you did to pilots,” wrote Winnie Kamuiru.

“He overachieved during SportPesa reign in Kenya. This is a downgrade. It’s like Jeff Bezos running for Congress in the US,” Kenda Muiyuru commented.

“@SportPesa is now safe. Capt. Karauri will certainly protect the interests of betting and gambling firms. BCLB must now be on notice? Congratulations!” wrote Stephen Mutoro.

“Ruth is indirectly telling other women ‘please stay away, I am married to this man,'” said Mureithi Karani.

This is not the first time Ruth and Ronald Karauri have shown each other love on social media. In August 2022, Ruth went viral worldwide when she managed to land her Boeing 787 plane while battling Storm Eunice winds at the Heathrow Airport in London. Ronald celebrated her as the “2nd best pilot in Kenya” after himself.

On his birthday, Ronald cheekily captioned a photo of himself and his wife just about to dirty dance and that got the internet buzzing as well for his prowess in coming up with seductive lines for her.

