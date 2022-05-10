Rotary Club donates computers to Kiambu school





Pupils at King’eero Primary School in Kiambu have expressed their delight upon receiving their first bunch of 25 computers that will help them learn digitally.

The 25-computer facility will open up a world of online learning and working to its 659 pupils and 18 teachers.

This initiative was made possible by a private partnership led by the Rotary Club of Lang’ata, working with Computer for Schools Kenya (CFSK) and other private companies and donors.

Speaking at the launch Rotary club’s Joe Ogutu lauded the program, saying it will help impact the lives of the young generation and help them wade through the digitalized world.

“This is a great initiative and many thanks to the donors. These are the future leaders. Instilling computer literacy in them while young will help them in the future and at their work places,” said Ogutu.

On the other hand, headteacher Stephen Wamai said the computers will immensely help the learner’s gain skills and help the teachers to intensively cover the syllabus in a good time.

“Most of the pupils are seeing these gadgets for the first time but through training, I know they will become better. They can access learning materials both in videos and audio forms which will help improve their mastery skills,” said Wamai.

The Digital Literacy Program (DLP) representative, Jimmy Mathew Labi said each computer has approved Competence Based Curriculum materials that helps learners in revision and learning.

The learners will also gain general IT skills and access to video games.

To ensure a maximum online security for the learners, the teacher is able to control the class and all the computers through the Net Support System. This helps the teacher to know everyone that has logged into the computer and the sites they have been using.

The initiative and other more will help accelerate the digital growth in rural areas.