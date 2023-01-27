Rotimi on music and acting: Why singing is his first love





Nigerian-American actor Olurotimi Akinosho, popularly known as Rotimi, has set the record straight in regards to his career saying that although most of his fans know him for his acting, he first started out in the entertainment industry as a singer.

Rotimi spoke during a question and answer session to promote his new song, after a fan sought to know about his transition from acting to music.

“How does it feel to transition from music to acting and getting the acknowledgment you deserve?” the fan asked.

“It’s funny because the transition was genuinely music to acting. Now that it is being noticed that I do both at a high level it is beautiful. And sometimes it takes moments in time where this world is about validation, so if someone says ‘Oh my God I love this.’ I’ve been doing this, you know what I’m saying,” Rotimi said.

He also spoke about his new song, which he termed as a great project.

“I have been doing this for a long time and it feels amazing. I thank God for this moment. It is cool to see people go and listen to my old records and also the new songs that I am releasing and that is just what a great song does. I’m really grateful,” he said.

Rotimi is famous for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss, and as Andre Coleman on Power.

Rotimi made his silver screen debut in the film Black Nativity (2013). Thereafter he starred in Imperial Dreams at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, which later won for “Best of Next.”

Rotimi then appeared in the high grossing film, Divergent (2014). In 2016 Rotimi also acted in the movie Deuces alongside Lance Gross and Larenz Tate.

He was added to the cast of Starz‘ TV series Power as a series regular, in the role of Andre Coleman, the quick-tempered young protégé of the character Ghost. Rotimi was also cast in a recurring role on Battle Creek as Danny.

He started dating Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee in 2019 after they were spotted while on vacation in Miami Beach, Florida getting cozy.

They got engaged the following year. They share a son with another baby on the way.

