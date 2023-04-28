Rotimi surprises Vanessa Mdee with Sh500,000 handbag





Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has been gifted a handbag worth more than Sh500,000 by her fiancé American-Nigerian singer Olurotimi Akinosho, who is known professionally as Rotimi.

The Moyo hitmaker shared he excitement for the gift in a video that captured the moment she was presented with black Dior handbag. Vanessa said the classy handbag was the exact one she wished for.

“Y’all know I’m not a big bag or big brand girl, if it looks good it looks good. Quality over hype, Comfort over Fashion 👌🏾 A few months ago (December) while watching the crown I spotted this beauty on Princess Diana. I said ‘Babe… now that’s a bag’. Fast forward to yesterday, he surprises me with this 😩 he remembered – it’s honestly to me the thought that counts and the endless care and surprises. GOD bless this man,” she said.

A little research that we conducted revealed that the Dior handbag goes for more than Sh500,000.

Vanessa and Rotimi have never shied from publicly expressing their love for each other and even documenting it on their paid website ‘For the Better.’

Last month, the celebrity couple welcomed their second born child Imani Enioluwa Akinosho having announced that they were expecting a baby girl in November 2022.

On The Pivot Podcast, the In My Bed hitmaker said he went for Vanessa because African woman are known to be submissive to their husbands.

He also explained that African women understand how to treat their men perfectly.

“When you have an African woman, you get a woman who is cautious about our understanding of how to treat a man and how to be submissive,” he said.

Rotimi engaged the Niroge hitmaker in 2020 and a year later the couple welcomed their first child, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho.

