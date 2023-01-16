Ruaka murder: Connection to money, drugs, woman, and death of Nigerian National





Police in Ruaka, Kiambu County, are investigating an incident where a Nigerian national died after being pushed from the six-floor building known as Moon Apartment.

Mr Yinka Adisiyan, 35, was pushed to his death after they differed with his friends over money and a woman.

As they tried to argue over the money and the woman, a confrontation ensued, leading to the deadly push.

Police, in a statement, said that the deceased was pushed from the sixth floor of the building that houses furnished apartments.

He landed on the first floor with a thud.

The five foreigners were having a party at the house when serious differences arose, leading to the death of one of them.

Neighbors and a guard who heard the commotion alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and found that Mr. Adisiyan had already died.

“Already, police have been granted 14 days to detain the suspects when the matter will be mentioned in court. Since they are at flight risk the officers were allowed to detain them,” the Kiambu County Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss said.

Already, four of those who were with him in the house were arrested and arraigned in court.

The deceased’s body is currently at the Kihara Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

Nairobi News has established that the apartment had been sealed off as a crime scene.

A major operation was conducted in Ruaka over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of many Nigerian nationals.

The individuals could not explain their presence in the country and their activities.

They will be appearing in court on Monday, January 16, 2023.

