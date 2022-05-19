Rufftone shelves senatorial bid in favour of Bishop Margaret Wanjiru





Gospel singer Rufftone dropped his bid to become Nairobi’s next senator and pledged to support former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the August 9 polls.

Rufftone, whose real name is Roy Smith Mwatia, has said he chose to withdraw from the race following consultative talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership led by its presidential flagbearer Deputy President William Ruto.

The Apewe Sifa hitmaker has further reaffirmed his support for Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, exuding confidence that the pair will emerge victorious.

“Rigathi has the tenacity, the vigor, consistency and is a very straightforward person. Dr Ruto on the other hand is someone who cares for the normal mwananchi and is an honest leader. The two complement each other and are clearly the winning team,” Rufftone said in a recent interview.

Bishop Wanjiru will face off with ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who is flying the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition flag in the Nairobi senate race.

Rufftone declared interest in the Nairobi senatorial seat back in November 2021.

“Hii nime-disclose hapa for the first time, you are looking at the new incoming Nairobi Senator, Mr Roy Smith Mwatia. I will be vying in 2022,” he said back then.

Earlier this year, the singer officially joined Ruto’s party in a race for the race to become the city’s next senator.