Russia, US lauds Kenya for promoting peace in the region





President Vladimir Vladimrovich Putin of Russia and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has separately addressed President William Ruto as he presides over the 59th Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

In his statement, President Putin said that the relationships between Kenya and Russia are traditionally friendly.

“I am convinced that their further development in various spheres meets the fundamental interest of Russian and Kenyan peoples and is in line with strengthening stability and security on the African continent,” President Putin said.

Adding, “I wish you good health and success as well as happiness and propensity to all Kenyan citizens.”

The US Secretary of State Mr Blinken said that the close cooperation between Kenya, and the US on a wide range of shared priorities is a testament to the depth of our friendship and shared values.

“We greatly appreciate Kenya’s leadership in promoting peace and security as a contributor to UN and African missions and as a member of the UN Security Council,” Mr Blinken said.

The US Secretary of State added that the US is forging an even closer economic relationship through our strategic trade and investment partnership, which will boost sustainable and inclusive economic growth to the benefit of workers, consumers, and businesses in both countries.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I wish you a happy Jamhuri Day. We greatly value our partnership and friendship and look forward to strengthening it further,” Mr Blinken said.

This is the first Jamhuri Day being presided over by President Ruto after taking the office as Head of State on August 30.

Kenyans from different parts of the country turned up for the event, and the stadium was full early in the morning.

