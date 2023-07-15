Ruth Matete accidentally reveals she is finally dating again





Gospel singer and Pastor Ruth Matete accidentally revealed she is dating again.

In an interview with her late husband’s Caucasian best friend, Elliot Berry known by the street moniker, The Reverend Dad, Pastor Matete made this revelation.

In the same breath as she also denied claims that she and the Reverend Dad were secretly romantically linked.

This stemmed from Kenyans’ misconception just because he had been spending time around her and her daughter, Toluwa.

“I am dating someone else. Shhh, oh my God. I’m not dating this guy but yes, I am dating. I can’t say I’m dating – what is dating though? There is someone I like, and he likes me and we’ve been having coffee. We text each other good morning and good night; and how is your day going,” said Pastor Matete.

Her revelation comes after she has severally posted on social media that she was looking forward to dating and getting married again.

On Valentine’s Day, 2023, she hinted that she would be remarrying soon.

“Valentine’s Day will never be the same. Fam, I almost got married. I had everything. The only thing missing was a groom🙈.

Anyway, for those of you who will get engagement rings today, look no further for that classy wedding gown,” She wrote.

“For some of us, the only ring we may get today is a ring light to keep creating content. God when?” said Pastor Matete when captioning a photo of herself in a wedding dress.

This was just one of the instances she spoke of dating again, at other times even going ahead to list the qualities she wanted in her next man, whom she hoped would be her forever partner.

“I don’t want young men. I want older men. I am not a child, and I will be 37 next year. I need someone who understands…when you come, you know what you have come to do,” Matete said as she spoke of the man who will be her next husband.

Pastor Matete’s love life gained international fame following the tragic death of her Nigerian husband, Pastor Beloved John Apewajoye, in 2020, just four months after tying the knot.

He died after a gas tank they had purchased turned out to be faulty. As he attempted to fix it to the cooker and later light the burner, the tank caught fire, and he was set on fire due to all the gas that had leaked in the kitchen.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit, but he succumbed days later.

Following his death, weeks later, Pastor Matete revealed she was pregnant with her late husband’s child, Toluwa.

Her original intention was to mourn her late husband for two years and then think about getting into a relationship with another man.

She stayed the course and is now a happy woman, looking forward to love again.

