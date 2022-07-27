Ruto aide ‘shoves’ mama mboga, KOT reacts

UDA Party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for Presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

UDA Party presidential candidate and Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa for Presidential debate on July 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have shared varied reactions after a member of Deputy President William Ruto appeared to push a woman who accompanied the DP for Tuesday’s presidential debate.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Hussein Mohammed, a renowned TV journalist and the DP’s presidential secretariat is spotted appearing to push back the aged woman who is walking beside Ruto ostensibly to give space for Ruto’s wife to walk hand in hand with her better half.

Ruto did not respond to the incident and instead continues to walk out of the debate hall alongside his political allies.

The aged woman is dressed in yellow which is the official colour of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with the DP.

Ruto’s team has in the past introduced the woman as a vegetable seller (mama mboga) who played an integral role in his nomination as a presidential candidate.

Mama Mboga when tried to follow Ruto .. pic.twitter.com/hhP12YeS4l — Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) July 26, 2022