Ruto alleges plot to rig August 2022 polls





Deputy President William Ruto claims there is a plot to rig the August 2022 polls in favour of Raila Odinga

In a press statement released by his campaign secretariat boss Josphat Nanok, Ruto alleges senior government officials including Cabinet Secretaries (CS) have assumed roles they are not supposed to at the polls.

“Of particular concern is the emergence of the outrageous video clip of ICT CS Joe Mucheru pledging his allegiance, committing public resources and institutions, and declaring state support for Azimio la Umoja and its project,” the statement reads in part.

Mucheru is alleged to have said: “Baba (code name for Raila) we are together and are following you. You have given us assignments that we’ll do and even though it is not visible all of you know.”

Nanok, the outgoing Turkana governor, questioned what legal framework mandates a presidential candidate to assign, supervise, direct and receive reports on election manipulation from cabinet secretaries who are directly involved in elections.

“We wish to point out that although it is not isolated, Mucheru’s brazen statement highlights the unfortunate trends by cabinet secretaries to pursue impunity, circumvent the rule of law, corrupt public institutions, facilitate the commission of criminal offences, and subvert our democracy.”

Ruto has in the past assured Kenyans that his votes will not be stolen.

Elections in Kenya are always a contested affair. In 2007, Kenya witnessed an election contest between then President Mwai Kibaki (now deceased) and Raila Odinga leading to chaos, killing 1000 people and displacing 100,000 more.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto would face charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in relation to the chaos.

Kenyatta won the elections in 2013 and 2017 but Raila contested each result and headed to the Supreme Court.

His claims were dismissed in 2013 but in 2017, retired Chief Justice Maraga nullified the election leading to a repeat election that Raila boycotted leaving Uhuru to win with a landslide.

Ruto claimed that both the 2013 and 2017 elections were fair, even as he prepares to face Raila in August 2022.

The recent TIFA indicates if elections are held today, Ruto will garner 39% of all votes cast closely followed by Raila Odinga whose rating is at 32%.