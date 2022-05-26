Ruto asks Uhuru for forgiveness at Prayer breakfast

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto avoided sharing a table at this year’s National Prayer breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto has publicly requested President Uhuru Kenyatta for forgiveness in the wake of a historic political fallout between the two leaders.

Ruto made the call during his address at the National Annual Prayer Breakfast at Safari Park in Nairobi.

“We have not been as united as we should have been,” Ruto pointed out.

“I ask for your forgiveness. I know I may have fallen short of the expectations of my boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and for this, I ask for your forgiveness.”

Ruto’s apology comes with President Kenyatta expected to retire in 75 days’ time.

“I wish you a happy retirement,” added Ruto.

“After an impressive start to their tenure in the presidency in 2013, The President and his Deputy suffered a dramatic political fallout in 2018, a period that coincided with Raila Odinga’s entry as the Head of State’s ‘brother’ and ‘confidant’.

Since, the President and his Deputy resorted to not only exchanging not-so-pleasant words in public but also avoiding each other’s handshake.

The deteriorating relationship culminated in the Head of State picking Odinga as his preferred successor at the expense of Ruto ahead of the August 2022 polls.

At the same time, the DP appeared to break protocol at the event when she invited Martha Karua to speak.

Karua is the Azimio coalition running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

“Before I conclude my remarks, in the absence of my brother Raila Odinga, who is my main competitor in this election, I’m going to ask my sister Martha Karua… Allow me to break protocol so that she can come and make some few remarks,” said Ruto.

Karua on her part said she was there “representing my principal Raila Odinga” and called for a peaceful election.

“I hope moving forward we will compete fairly, devoid of insults and will ensure a peaceful transition. Our constitution acknowledges the supremacy of God. I pray that after this prayer, our actions will match our words, let’s compete with ideas and not insults. Let’s embrace value-driven campaigns. Prayers without action are not real,” she said.

He apologized for ambushing the Azimio la Umoja deputy presidential candidate saying that she presented herself well.

“Thank you Martha even if I ambushed you. You have given a good account of yourself and sorry to the people of protocol if I have messed up in any way. I’m sorry.”

The DP also called for a peaceful election on August 9, adding that his party will do everything possible to make sure that the elections are peaceful.

“I’m trusting God that this election will be one with a difference. I’m persuaded beyond any doubt that we will have a peaceful election because it is our duty and collective responsibility to make it peaceful. Let us go to this election without the debt of hurt and the debt of forgiveness. We will do everything in our power to make sure the election is peaceful,” he said.

Ruto has been rebuking Raila’s choice of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate.

Speaking at Embu on Sunday, Ruto said the ODM leader chose Karua out of confusion.

“When they (Azimio) heard we were planning to lift mama mbogas and all those struggling to make a living, Raila went ahead and chose a woman running mate out of confusion.”