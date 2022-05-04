Ruto backs Kalonzo’s move to snub running mate interview





Deputy President William Ruto has backed the move by Kalonzo Musyoka to snub a panel set up to interview candidates for Raila Odinga’s running mate position while also admitting the issue is none of his business.

Kalonzo, who was Odinga’s running mate during the 2013 and 2017 general elections, is among five candidates set to be interviewed for the Deputy President’s position under the Azimio coalition.

But the former vice-president has so far indicated he will not attend the interview while his allies are terming it an act of disrespect.

“I want to tell all Kenyans I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and I will therefore distance myself from it,” explained the Wiper Party leader.

Other candidates set for the interview are Charity Ngilu, Peter Munya, Hassan Joho, Peter Kenneth, and Martha Karua.

And Ruto, who’s served as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running mate and consequently Deputy President for a decade, has urged Kalonzo, his competitor to stay away from the interviews dubbing the interview an act of deceit and impunity.

Though we are competitors,to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit,the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa. pic.twitter.com/oJ3q4UJhks — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) May 4, 2022

Incidentally, Ruto was recently interviewed when he showed interest in becoming the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) presidential flagbearer.

The de facto second in command who has fallen out with his boss President Kenyatta is yet to choose his running mate, with media reports indicating he is likely to choose between Anne Waiguru, Kithure Kindiki, Justin Muturi, Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahoma, and Musalia Mudavadi.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says all politicians gunning to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls must submit the names of their respective running mates by May 16.