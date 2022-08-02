Ruto breaks down during prayer service

Deputy President William Ruto weeps during a prayer service at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto got emotional and wept during a joint prayer service on Tuesday at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

A clip shared by his media team, the DP is seen shedding tears with his eyes tightly closed. At one point he buries his face in his palms.

In the background other congregants heard singing a worship song. Also captured in the video is Ruto’s wife Rachel, who is seen singing along beside the DP.

The prayer service, which was led by Bishop Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church International, was also attended by other leaders of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This is not the first time that the DP has been seen shedding tears in public.

During the service, the DP asked Kenyans to come out in large numbers and vote for the right leaders.

“If you don’t show up to vote, you should not complain when wrong people are elected. This election is more of a spiritual battle than a political battle, and that is why we have all manner of things that are going on today,” Ruto said.

He also called for peace across the country during the electioneering period.

“We believe in a united country and we want peace for our nation. I want to ask Kenyan from all walks of life, from both sides of the political divide to be peaceful so that we can work together as Kenyans and know that after the election, God’s will will prevail and we will walk together as a united nation,” Ruto said.

The prayers comes seven days to General Election, with Ruto and Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition as the frontrunners in the presidential race. The other two candidates are Prof George Wajackoya (Roots Party) and David Waihiga Mwaure (Agano Party).

Having fallen out with Dr Ruto, President Uhuru Kenyatta has anointed Mr Odinga as his preferred successor.

With the polls date drawing nearer, President Kenyatta and his deputy have lately been trading insults in public. While the DP has been accusing the president of betrayal and ungratefulness, the head of state has publicly accused Ruto disloyalty and being power-hungry.