Ruto, Chamber boss Richard Ngatia meet investors in the US

Richard Ngatia and Moses Kuria in the USA. PHOTO: COURTESY

Richard Ngatia and Moses Kuria in the USA. PHOTO: COURTESY





President William Ruto has led a Kenyan business delegation in holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of the US Africa Leaders Summit in Washington.

The meeting resolved to among others, enhance trade between the two countries.

The event was organized by the Corporate Council for Africa.

It consisted of representatives from the private sector and government leaders.

The key issues of collaboration include US-Kenyan trade, investment, and opportunities.

The private sector delegates were led by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Richard Ngatia.

“Kenyans have the capacity and infrastructure. What we are keen on is opportunities that will hand them job opportunities,” said Ngatia.

Others were Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa and his Equity Group counterpart James Mwangi.

The government team had Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs), and Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury).

Mr. Ngatia also had talks with Ms Patricia Obowuza, Coca-Cola vice president for Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability for Africa.

Also read: Senator Olekina lauds Ruto for trade talks with New York Stock Exchange

Haki Africa condemns IG Koome’s shoot-to-kill orders

Kenya film producer Daudi Anguka praised for nurturing talent